Mumbai's 'witches' come together to celebrate Halloween

While scores were busy attending parties over the Halloween weekend, a group of people in Mumbai came together yesterday at sunset to celebrate October 31 for what it truly symbolises: the witch's new year.



Wiccan High Priest Angel Serrao, priestess Sonal Bhosle and Zoya Lobo

They were from Mumbai Wiccan community, which practises Wicca (a Neo-pagan religion that aims to create a world where Mother Earth remains sacred). The small group performed an 'abundance ritual' on Samhain, or Halloween.

mid-day visited the only known third-degree Wiccan High Priest in Mumbai, who calls himself Angel, as he headed the ritual at his store, The Wiccan Shop in Mahim.



Serrao leads the abundance ritual

Divine nature

"In Wicca, there is nothing called the devil," he said. "It is all about understanding nature and loving yourself as a divine being. Its roots are in paganism and witchcraft; Wicca is a combination of laws from these two, added to the law of 'do what you will, but harm none'."



The Wiccan Shop in Mahim. Pics/Shadab Khan, Rane Ashish

The 'abundance ritual' comprises 15-20 steps; Angel guided the members into a deep meditative state, after which food (grapes, wine, fruits) and water was offered at the temple of the Triple Moon Goddess - one of the primary deities of paganism - culminating in a session of cartomancy.

"On October 31, when the veil between the physical and spiritual world is at its thinnest, we come together and honour our ancestors, so that they can bless us," he explained.

Zoya, 23, a transgender who has been studying Wicca under Angel's guidance for a year, said: "I felt the symbol of the Triple Moon Goddess strongly when I was passing by this shop for the first time."

When pointed out how transgenders have been associated with the Dark Arts, a composed Zoya said, "There are a lot of people who also consider transgenders holy - they call us mangal mukhi and look at us positively. Similarly, there are people who view us negatively way." She now calls herself Durga.

Angel's second-in-command at the shop and a second-degree priestess herself, Ostara, who has been a practitioner of Wicca since 2013, said: "My mother never allowed me to do puja when I was on my period. In Wicca, there is no such discrimination; I pray every day."

No harm, only healing

As of today, Angel's coven, known as the 'Sabbatical Coven', is the only known practising coven of Wicca in Mumbai. "There are 7,000-10,000 Wiccans living in the city; most of them visit the temple at their own time for their prayers and spells…" he said. When asked how such a drastically large number is kept under wraps, let alone a shop, Angel said: "We initially wanted to keep (the shop) a secret because we wanted the right people to find it, and also so that other faiths don't have any misconceptions about us." So what changed this new year?

"We want people to realise that we are here to heal and not harm. I want to put out the message 'stand for what you believe in and the divine in you'. One doesn't need to scream any slogan to announce themselves Wiccan; it'll come through your own transformation."

"We do cast spells, but without harming anybody; it's the Wiccan 'law of three' - what you send out will come back three-fold," he said.

10k

Approximate number of Wicca practitioners in Mumbai