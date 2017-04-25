

(From L) British writer John Le Carre, actor Amir El-Masry, actress Olivia Colman, British actor Hugh Laurie, French actress Elizabeth Debicki, British actor Tom Hiddleston, Danish director Susanne Bier and actor Tom Hollender of The Night Manager. Pic/AFP

Mumbai's BAFTA connection

"Amazing news. My little brother, Ben Lester, just won the BAFTA for Best Editor for his editing of The Night Manager. We are all very proud of him," said erstwhile Mumbai resident, the senior communications executive, Britain born Charlotte Chunawala (nee Lester).



Ben Lester with his BAFTA

"Ben is in his late '30s and an Oxford graduate. He worked in editing for more than 10 years," says this mother of twin eight-year-old girls, who, like her award-winning brother, loves India. "Ben's been there many times, most notably roamed around Orissa, and had taken part in a local tribal festival with no knowledge of the language, but loved it!" she says.



Charlotte Chunawala

As for Chunawala, after the tragic loss of her husband Sajjad, and 18 years in Mumbai, she has moved back home and lives in West London, where her girls are at school. "I spent the past three years as global head of corporate communication at Cipla in Mumbai," she says, adding, "I am looking for something similar based out of London now."



Anuraag Bhatnagar and Arnab Goswami

Separated at birth?

We'd spoken to top hotel executive Anuraag Bhatnagar a few hours before he flew off to attend a high-powered international hotel convocation in Macau, which he said was going to be a significant exercise after some serious M&As (mergers and acquisitons) in recent times. Ever since big fish swallowed small fish, or same sized fish in what appears to be a bouillabaisse of formidable hotel chains, it is very hard to keep up with it all and in any case that is more relevant in the pink papers. What is more relevant to our readers, is that we have finally found a doppelganger for India's most famous TV anchor, Arnab Goswami. The usually shy Bhatnagar has been posting selfies of his trip and the likeness is quite striking. Tall, broad frame? Check. Well-tailored formal suits? Check. Clark Kent spectacles? Check. Slicked down conservative hairstyle? Etc.

Could the new boss of the Republic and the Multi-Property Vice President, Luxury, India, of the world's biggest hotel chain have been separated at birth?

The nation wants to know.

New kid in town

For a long time this willowy and good-looking Bolly couple, an actor and his statuesque wife, were known to be at the crest of the cool crowd in the film industry. This of course included being the guys you could turn to for all manner of things, namely those that came in little white packets, or bottles or whatever. But now, sources say there's a new kid on the block, a non-filmy guy on the periphery of Bollywood, who is the go-to person for 'refreshments'. "He's married into a big filmy clan, though that access might be somewhat limited now," says a source. "But he's the chap who's become very popular now. His wife is a card-holding member of Bolly's coolest girl gang after all."



Kunal Vijayakar

Moved to drool

In these sad times when what we put in our mouths is decided by the powers that be, it's not unusual to find an ode to a dish. A series of dishes in this case. All round funny man and ravaging foodie Kunal Vijayakar penned a lyrical essay to Oh! Calcutta (the iconic restaurant that first introduced Bengali food to non-Bengalis) recently, which had sensual references to Kosha Mangsho and Mishti Doi.



Cyrus Broacha and AnjanâÂÂChatterjee

"It all started with a small, humble place called 'Only Fish' at Rosewood Hotel in the Tardeo RTO lane. Cyrus (Broacha) and I often went there to stuff our faces with lobster," says Vijayakar, whose trip down crustacean lane was jogged when the eatery's founder Anjan Chatterjee, an erstwhile advertising man, sent him a short film he made for its 20th anniversary. "'Only Fish' was the precursor to Oh! Calcutta," says Vijayakar, adding, "Hence I wrote the tribute. 20 years in today's scene seemed quite an achievement!! I just wanted to say thank you for the sweet music that is Bengali food. After all, Oh! Calcutta was named after a Broadway musical," said a visibly moved Vijayakar.



Jitesh Pillai with Gulzar and Rekha

New Bolly chat show

Stop press: word comes in that our dear friend, and former colleague, Jitesh Pillai, editor of an iconic and old film magazine, has finally put aside his hesitation, and is all set to front his own talk show. We had worked together with him many moons ago, and had deep respect for his understanding and affection for Bollywood.

Sources say his guests will include Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, and pretty much everyone who matters in the industry, and the show will launch in May. You heard it here first.