Mumbai's Christians left fuming as BMC demolishes 122-year-old cross in Bandra

A 122-year-old holy cross was demolished by BMC officials near Bazar road in Bandra on Saturday. According to The Times of India, the action was taken pertaining to a decision by the Supreme Court against unauthorised religious structures on roads.

The matter will be legally pursued by the archdiocese of Bombay. A makeshift cross has been installed on the site in an effort to offer reassurance to worshippers.

The incident has caused furore among the members of the Catholic community in Mumbai.

Fr Nigel Barrett, spokesman for the archdiocese of Bombay said in a statement that a notice by Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner, pertains to a 2010 PIL pending before the Bombay HC, which relates to structures on public property but this was invalid since the cross which was demolished was on private land.

He also added that Ughade was met with documentary evidence by the owner and community organisations, who had replied in time to the BMC notice. The matter will be pursued legally since the cross was demolished despite this.