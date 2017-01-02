Mumbai's civic schools may soon offer daycare for your child

CCTV footage of an ayah hitting a toddler at the Kharghar center

After the horror at a daycare centre in Kharghar, where an ayah was caught on camera brutally assaulting and kicking a nine-month-old girl, and with the number of nuclear families increasing, the civic body is contemplating having dedicated departments to run crèches in civic schools in every ward.

The proposal

The BMC is mulling over a proposal to have daycare centres in its schools, a decision on which will be taken in a meeting in January. Corporator Sunil More has submitted the proposal.

“Not only are private players financially exploiting parents, tragic incidents that have happened in the recent past have raised concern over the safety of children in playschools. The BMC can put to use empty rooms in its schools for running crèches by appointing qualified teachers for the job,” stated the proposal, also pointing out that the BMC will be able to earn some revenue by providing this service.

Corporator’s idea

“The number of nuclear families is increasing in the city, with both the husband and wife in many households working. In such cases, the families are dependent on local private crèches and playschools. The BMC is well equipped to offer this service.

Not only is there infrastructure, but qualified professionals can also be hired. There will be a higher level of trust

in such a system considering it is a civic body-run facility,” said More, while speaking to mid-day.

“It has also been observed that in many places parents are charged exorbitantly. And even after paying high fees, they are worried for their child’s safety, with the recent incidents of inhuman behaviour having made the situation worse. Once the civic body takes up this responsibility, not only will the children be safe, it will be another revenue generation opportunity for the BMC.”