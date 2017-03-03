Mumbai's development to be first casualty in Shiv Sena-BJP battle

The already delayed Development Plan (DP 2014-34) will likely be held up even further as the former allies are at odds over several key projects

For all the pre-poll promises of progress, Mumbai’s development will likely be the first casualty in the ongoing war for power between Shiv Sena and the BJP.

Even now, the two parties are haggling over which of them gets the mayor’s seat. Once that’s decided on March 8, the Development Plan (DP 2014-34) for the city will be put before the newly constituted newly constituted house.

The DP is a land use map, a sort of blueprint to plan how the city will be developed. Already delayed, the plan needs to be approved by March 20 and so it can be sent to the state for approval. But the choppy equation between the two largest parties in the house - Sena and BJP - is only likely to create further obstructions.

“The fight between the two parties is out in the open. They will not allow the DP to be cleared smoothly. Their differences over the projects and the fight to hold on to their party’s position on these issues could further delay the plan,” said a civic official.

Triple threat

The parties are already at odds on three major projects, including the controversial plans to wipe out a large chunk of the green cover in Aarey Colony and make way for the Metro III car depot. The Metro project has Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ backing, but Sena is vehemently opposed to it (Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray has been quite vocal about this). A senior Sena leader in BMC said, “Aaditya ji has extended his support to the Save Aarey campaign and he had assured them no construction will be allowed there. So once the DP comes up for discussion in BMC, we will raise the issue.”

The battle will only get more salty when it comes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project to provide affordable housing for 10 lakh citizens on saltpan land in the east. The DP proposes to open up 4,397 hectares of saltpan land for this, but Sena’s Aaditya had also spoken out against this, citing environmental damage and the danger posed by the possibility of the marshy land caving in.

In the third case, the Sena wants a tourist zone be created on the eastern seafront, on land currently held by the Union government’s Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT). Sena wants this to be handed over to the BMC. However, the BJP-led central government has already selected a design consultant for a different plan – to open up the area to the public and build residential and commercial projects there.

In addition, there is also a proposal to build a New York-style Central Park by reclaiming land from the sea adjoining Cuffe Parade.

Other plans to open up the city’s nightlife and the open space policy have also been pending due to the disagreement between Sena and BJP. The parking policy was similarly held up, until the state government recently intervened.

Can’t fly solo

As Sena won the most seats, they can also score the mayor’s seat. However, the party will not have the power to clear projects if opposition parties unite against them. A BMC official said, “They might not be able to clear a proposal by themselves as they do not have enough numbers.”