Mumbai's famous underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has 21 aliases!

Dawood Ibrahim
The UK Treasury on Monday updated its sanctions list with 21 aliases of dreaded underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim. Dawood is India's most wanted terrorists for his alleged role in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts among other acts of crime and terrorism.
Dawood Ibrahim's Indian and Pakistani passport numbers along with three addresses in Pakistan from where is he believed to be based was also updated in the "Consolidated List of Financial Sanctions Targets in the UK" by the treasury office.
According to Hindustan Times, Dawood Ibrahim has been listed with 261 other individuals believed to have al-Qaeda or Islamic state links. Pakistan has routinely denied Dawood Ibrahim's existence in the country.
Britain first imposed the sanctions, which include freezing of assets on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in November 2003.
Financial sanctions are restrictive measures imposed on individuals or entities in an effort to curtail their activities and to exert pressure and influence on them. These restrictive measures include, but are not limited to, financial sanctions, trade sanctions, restrictions on travel or civil aviation restrictions.
Organisations like Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, Babbar Khalsa, Khalistan Zindabad Force and Hizbul Mujahideen among others are listed on the financial sanctions list.
Dawood Ibrahim is the head of the Indian organised crime syndicate D-Company which he founded in Mumbai in 70s. He is wanted on the charges of murder, extortion, targeted killing, drug trafficking, terrorism and various other cases and was designated a "Global Terrorist" in 2003 by the Indian and United States governments. Dawood is widely believed to have masterminded the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.
Dawood Ibrahim's 21 aliases as listed in the treasury
Abdul, Shaikh, Ismail
Abdul Aziz, Abdul Hamid
Abdul Rehman, Shaikh, Mohd, Ismail
Anis, Ibrahim, Shaikh, Mohd
Bhai, Bada
Bhai, Dawood
Bhai, Iqbal
Dilip, Aziz
Ebrahim, Dawood
Farooqi, Sheikh
Hasan, Kaskar, Dawood
Hassan, Dawood
Ibrahim, Anis
Ibrahim, Dowood
Hassan, Shaikh
Kaskar, Daud, Hasan, Shaikh, Ibrahim
Kaskar, Daud, Ibrahim, Memon
Kaskar, Dawood, Hasan, Ibrahim
Memon, Dawood, Ibrahim
Sabri, Dawood
Sahab, Haji
Seth, Bada
The revised list also mentions these three addresses of Dawood Ibrahim...
- House No 37, 30th Street - Defence Housing Authority, Karachi, Pakistan
- Noorabad, Karachi, Pakistan (Palatial bungalow in the hilly area)
- White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan
