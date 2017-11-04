Mumbai's first multi-bridge network will ease east-west connectivity

If all goes as per plan, Mumbai will soon be able to boast of a seamless, no-signal traffic corridor made up of a complex network of two flyovers and a metro line. After countless meetings between the MMRDA and the BMC, authorities have finally reached a consensus about building the proposed metro line VI (between Swami Samarth Nagar, Lokhandwala to Vikhroli) around 35 to 40 metres above a proposed BMC flyover, which will connect the Western Urban Road to Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR).

There are at least four signals on the east-west highway, which leads to major traffic snarls. Representation pic

The plan to extend the Balasaheb Thackeray flyover, from Bandrekar Wadi to Mahakali Caves Road in Andheri East, has been pending for two years over a clash of alignment and design between the MMRDA and the civic body. Speaking to mid-day, Pravin Darade, additional metropolitan commissioner, said, "After several meetings with the BMC, we have decided to alter the flyover designs slightly to accommodate the metro line. The BMC can start work on extending the Balasaheb Thackeray flyover over the JVLR flyover. The metro line will now pass at a height of 35 to 40 metres above the existing flyover on the highway. It will pass above the flyover's extended ramp, which means metro commuters will get a brilliant view of the city and the multi-layer road network below."

Also Read: BMC Report: Corrupt Civic Staff Made Kurla An Illegal Construction Den

Darade added, "We are confident that groundwork for the Lokhandwala-Vikhroli line can begin by January. We want to complete this metro project at the earliest."

Chief engineer of the bridges department, SO Kori confirmed, "We have proposed to construct the 2 km extension of existing flyover above the metro line. It will end at the Pratap Nagar signal on JVLR. We are waiting for the no-objection certificate from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to start the work on the project."

Kori added, "On the western front, we plan to construct another extension of the flyover, which would be around 1.5 km in length and it would connect to the other end of the JVLR. Motorists travelling from west to east Mumbai will benefit greatly from this flyover because, at present, there are at least four signals on the route, which leads to major traffic snarls."