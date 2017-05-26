Mumbai’s first multi-storeyed public parking lot to open in June

Under the new parking policy, Mumbai is set to get its first multi-storeyed Public Parking Lot near Nahur next month



Under the new parking policy, Mumbai is about to get its first multi-storeyed Public Parking Lot (PPL) next month. The 99,279 square meter parking lot will accommodate 1,552 cars and 117 trucks.

According to a report in DNA, the multi-storeyed parking lot is located on Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, near Nahur station in Northeastern suburb of Mumbai. It is spread over the ground floor and two basement floors of Runwal Greens residential complex in Nahur, which is a north-eastern suburb of Mumbai. Vehicles plying between LBS Road and Eastern Urban Road will get access to this parking space. The residents of Runwal Greens complex will be allotted parking zones to park their cars.

The parking lot will be maintained and operated by private contractor, who will have to pay BMC a monthly charge of Rs. 1.6 lakh and one-time charge of Rs. 96 lakh. A senior BMC official was reported saying to the website that the contractor will be appointed within a fortnight and the PPL would be operational by end of June.

PPL will have facilities like two cafeterias, air-conditioning, CCTV cameras, metal detectors, and, computerized ticketing. The contractor will look after its operation, maintenance, and management. 40 staff members, including 15 attendants and 6 security guards will look after the safety and security of the parked vehicles.

Parking charges at Nahur PPL will be as follows: For four-wheelers, motorists will have to pay Rs. 10 up to one hour, Rs. 15 for 1 to 3 hours, Rs. 20 for 3 to 6 hours, Rs. 30 for 6 to 12 hours, and Rs. 35 for more than 12 hours. For two-wheelers, the rates will be Rs. 5 up to 1 hour, Rs. 10 for 1 to 3 hours, Rs. 15 for 3 to 6 hours, Rs. 20 for 6 to 12 hours and Rs. 25 for more than 12 hours. There will also be facility for a 22-day pass for 12 hour parking. It will be available at a cost of Rs. 660 for four-wheelers and at Rs. 440 for two-wheelers. There will be 10 percent rate hike after two years.

For quite a long time, BMC was unable to make multi-storeyed public parking facility operation. With the opening of this PPL, Mumbaikars can hope for an effective implementation of public parking policy in the city.