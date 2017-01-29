Mumbai's Gay Pride parade was bolder than ever before!

The Pride Parade was a mobile window to the growing strength of the gay movement



Participants take part in a gay pride parade promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights at August Kranti Maidan on Saturday. Pic/Shadad KKhan

Sheer numbers lent colour to the Pride Parade 2017, held on Saturday evening. The Queer Azaadi March (QAM) took off from the historic August Kranti Maidan as people shouted slogans and sang songs dressed in fancy costumes and sartorial shockers.

Even though it has been nine years since the Pride march, there were some firsts this time. An LGBT choir from London, called the Pink Singers, flew down especially for the Pride. Charley from the group said that of all the marches they have been at in the world, "the Mumbai march is most welcoming and inclusive."

Manisha Kapadia from a mother's group, said, "This is about accepting your child, whatever the orientation." Another mom, Supriya G, said, "My son is 24. He used to tell me since he was a child, 'mom, I am a girl'. I will help and support him with treatment and an operation if he wants."

Even as the parade moved towards Chowpatty, banners like 'Daiya re Daiya, gay hai bhaiya' and 'it wasn't easy coming out and I won't be going back' were flailing in the air.



Pic/Bipin Kokate

Students and corporates were part of the allies. Associate Consultant A Shankar was marching with others from Bain & Company for "more equality and diversity" in the corporate world. A young man walked past with a banner 'me and my wife' is same as 'she and her wife.'

Unabashed and unapologetic, the parade was about a Pride with much less to hide.