Mumbai’s iconic Minara Masjid uses solar power to cut electricity bill

In the eve of Ramzan, Mumbai's iconic Minara Masjid emerged as the city's first shrine to generate electricity though solar plants installed this January



The solar panels have been installed on the roof of Minara Masjid and it will help them reduce the bill by at least Rs 3.5 lakh per year

Mosques across Mumbai are decked up in bright green lights to observe the holy month of Ramazan. Minara Masjid at Mohammad Ali Road is one of those iconic mosques in the city that also took part in the decoration, but in a different way.



According to a report in Hindustan Times, Minara Masjid is Mumbai’s first shrine to install solar power for generation of electricity. A 15-kilowatt power solar panel was installed on the mosque’s roof in January. Since the installation, the mosque's electricity bill has been cut by almost 50 percent. Abdul Wahab, trustee, Minara Masjid trust, was reported saying to the website, “Our monthly electricity bill has cut down to Rs 25,000 as opposed to Rs 50,000 that we had to pay before the solar power installation. We have already saved a lakh in four months by going green. Lights, fans and air conditioners at all common areas within the mosque are powered by solar power.”

Also read: Mumbai's Minara Masjid goes green, not just in colour

46 solar panels installed at the mosque generate around 45 kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 70 kWh solar power of electricity every day. Minara Masjid trust has spent a total of Rs 11.8 lakh to bring the solar panel on place.



The project was set up by Green Power Consortium Management Pvt Ltd. Sohail Shaikh, director and technical head of the organization told to the website, “The solar power varies on the basis of weather conditions. If it is a completely sunny day, maximum benefits will be reaped with 70kwh output from the project. The unit will generate 21,500 kWh annually for 25 years and it will result in a net saving of Rs3.2 lakh per annum.”



Siddhivinayak in Prabhadevi, ISCKON (Juhu), Shri Krishna Pranami Mandir, and several churches in Mumbai have already shifted from coal and thermal combustion for electricity to solar power generation. With the installation of the same in Minara Masjid, it became Mumbai’s first shrine to observe conservation of electricity.