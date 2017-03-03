Mumbai's pride, the Queen's necklace, is a stinking mess!

Untreated sewage or chemical compounds released into the sea have tarnished marine life, but BMC doesn't think it's a problem
The Queen's necklace - the pride of Mumbai - is a stinking mess, thanks to the untreated sewage and chemical compounds flushed into the sea by the BMC.
Environmental activist Pradip Patade, who has been documenting marine life along the coast of Mumbai, was shocked to discover that the seawater was turning black at Marine Drive. The black water was present in a 100x100 metre stretch opposite the Air India building at Nariman Point, right at the mouth of a sewage line.
At first, Patade thought the sunlight and waves were playing tricks on him, but when he went closer, he realised that the water was not only black but was reeking. “I go around to the stretch between Nariman point and Marine Lines every day. It's true, the sea along this stretch is polluted, but what I saw on Thursday was shocking. Opposite the Air India building, there is a sewage outlet from which a lot of untreated chemicals are drained out in the sea, which is not only polluting the water but is also a threat to the marine life. The place was also stinking because of this and a black layer was also seen on the concrete tetra pods,” said Patade.
He collected the samples of the water and also clicked photographs to justify his claim. “I tried contacting the authorities from the solid waste management department of BMC, but there was no response on their office number. I think the authorities need to take the issue seriously, otherwise it will have a negative impact on the marine life along the coast,” he added.
He also uploaded a post about this on the official Facebook page of the Solid Waste Management, to no avail. With no response from the BMC, Patade now intends to send the samples for testing at the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).
- Inputs by Laxman Singh
Pradip Patade's eco work
For the last five years, Pradip Patade has been documenting marine life along the coast of Mumbai. His study includes areas such as Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point, Girgaum Chowpatty, Walkeshwar and the proposed site of the Shivaji memorial near Malabar Point. This covers all kinds of marine habitats, like rocky shores, sandy beaches, muddy patches, reefs and mangroves. Patade has photographed around 300 marine creatures, including 50 types of fish like, sea horse, pipefish, angel fish, butterfly fish, parrot, puffers 4 types, Sharks and rays around 8 types, Rabbit, Catfish and many more. 40 types of crabs, 2 types Octopus, Squid, Cuttlefish, Shellfish, Barnacles, 2 types of Lobsters, Jellyfish, Worms, Different types of corals including Zoanthids, Gorgonian fans and Sea anemone, Sponges, Starfish, Brittle star, Feather star, Sea Urchin, Sea Cucumber, Sea slugs etc.
Expert speak
Arun Vaidya, assistant engineer from the Solid Waste Management department in A ward (Colaba. Fort)
'There was some black discharge from the sewerage outlet in the sea. When we inspected it, we found out that it was either untreated sewerage from some old buildings located on Madam Cama Road or oil thrown from the kitchens of households in the same buildings. The discharge we found on the water was not toxic at all and we are confident that there will be no effect on marine species'.
