Mumbai's richest canines: SoBo couple leaves Rs 5 cr wealth to 2 retrievers

Colaba businesswoman creates trust in the names of her dogs, says they taught her about motherhood in the absence of children



Nandini and Nimesh Suchde with Tiny and Buddy. Pics/Sameer Markande



"Don't call them dogs, they are my bachchas," said Nandini Suchde (52) of her beloved Buddy and Tiny, as she lovingly puts gold chains around their necks, giving new meaning to 'Golden' Retrievers. If you think that's excessive, then dig this - the precious pooches will soon become the richest dogs in Mumbai, named as the sole heirs to a cool Rs 5 crore from their human 'parents'.

Also Read: Believe it or not! There's now a matrimonial website for dogs in Mumbai



Buddy flaunts his gold chain

Make no mistake, these pampered canines are no slumdog millionaires. Born with a silver spoon (and silver plate) in their mouth, the dogs have lived a life of luxury, thanks to Nandini and her husband Nimesh Suchde (57), who consider themselves more parents than owners.

Silver and gold

"People don't eat from the plate of their bachcha (referring to pets) but we don't distinguish between them and us, we even eat from their leftovers. We feed them in silver plates, as I would have done for my human child," said Nandini.

She arrived in Mumbai in 1998, working as a financial consultant, and soon fell in love with Gujarati businessman Nimesh. They set up an import-export business together and got married in 2002, and Nandini dreamed of becoming a mother, until she suffered a miscarriage.



Nandini and Nimesh Suchde consider themselves the parents of Buddy and Tiny. Pics/Sameer Markande

"My dream shattered when I lost my baby. With the hope of becoming a mother, I then started IVF treatment. But on November 14, 2003, my husband brought Buddy home, and I suddenly realised that loving these animals is more important. I gave up the desire of having a human child. They have shown me the same love and devotion as any human baby," she said.

As a heart patient, she wanted to make sure that her kids would always be taken care of. So, like any other responsible parents, she and her husband decided to make arrangements for the future. The couple has already started the process of setting up a trust under which the inheritance will be managed. With two flats in Kharghar, one each in Colaba and Masjid Bandar and an apartment in Kolkata, their total assets are well above Rs 5 crore.

Read Story: Mumbai's top dog! 'Super sleuth' Max does city proud by winning gold



Gold chain for the Golden Retriever

All for them

Although one of the trio - Junior - passed away last December, the trust will be set up in the name of all three. The money will be used for their welfare, as well as to help other less privileged dogs. Nandini has requested that the trust fund be used to arrange for an ambulance, medicines and free treatment for other dogs. In fact, once the trust is set up, the couple won't be able to withdraw a single penny themselves.



The pampered pooches were born with a silver spoon (and plate) in their mouth

Confirming the news, their lawyer Vinod Sampat said, "I was really moved by their love towards their canines. She, with a noble intention, has decided to transfer her assets to a trust for their dogs. We have already initiated the process, but it will take some time to complete."

For dog's sake

"These mute living beings need more love than human beings as they can't even express their pain. Did you know, if you spell dog backwards, it becomes god," said Nandini. And her pets are certainly blessed. Buddy (now 12) and Tiny (3) go everywhere with their 'parents', including on pilgrimages to Tirupati Balaji, Kalighat, Dakhineshwar, Banaras and Kashi. The Suchde couple ensures that their pooches get VVIP entry passes to these temples, so that the four can pray together. And nothing less than first class tickets will do for the pooches when they travel by train.

At home, the canines wear golden lockets in the likeness of Lord Ganesha or Om, to protect them from danger. Their daily routine is followed religiously - they are taken out for walks thrice a day and follow a strict diet of chicken soup, vegetables and healthy grains like brown rice, jowar, ragi. "But don't think they have a boring life - they even participate in dinner parties. Every year, on May 23, Nimesh's birthday, we take the bachchas out for a party at a posh restaurant," said Nandini.