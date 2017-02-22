Where s**t comes flying in! Train commuters passing through Parsik tunnel in Thane fed up of trash being flung at them

Train commuters passing through Parsik tunnel in Thane fed up as trash, sometimes human excreta, is flung at them, making it risky to travel



The garbage lining the sides of the track at Parsik tunnel. Pic /Shrikant Khuperkar

Kripya darwaze bandh kar le, Parsik Tunnel aa raha hai.” This might well be an announcement on the local trains that pass this Thane tunnel because there appears to be a rise in incidents of rubbish being flung into the compartments from adjoining slums when trains pass through. Now, with passengers commuting on the route on high alert, cops are attempting to trace the offenders. To that end, the Thane GRP has filed a complaint.

'Bag of glass hurled in'

Priya Surve (50) from Kalyan, who travels to CST, said, “I board a fast train at 9.09 am from Kalyan station and on Thursday, some unknown person hurled in a plastic bag filled with s**t and glass. Few women suffered injuries and even clothes were spoiled. Since then, we just shut the doors of the compartment.”

Another commuter from Dombivli, Samiksha Jadhav (35), who owns a private shop in Chunabhutti, boards the same train, and said, “After the incident, we approached the Dombivli police, who suggested we report it at Thane. Everyday now, before the tunnel comes, everyone shouts 'Close the door and windows' rather then spoiling our entire day.”

Women's compartment doors are shut while passing through the tunnel

Rekha Dedhia (40), a resident of Dombivli, said, “Since last month, it has happened twice. It's very difficult for women passengers as the trains are already packed and closing the door leads to congestion. Till when we will keep the doors and windows closed? We are about the write a letter to the authorities, but have already informed them orally.”

Police says

Ravindra Dalvi, senior PI, Thane GRP stated that he was “personally on the field to monitor the area”.