Mumbai's wait continues! Flamingo flight aborted for now at Thane Creek Sanctuary

Despite a grand April 30 opening of the up-close flamingo watch by speed boat, authorities say they need one more month after realising that available boats are uneconomical and noisy

Impatient to get on to the boat for a closer look at flamingos at the newly opened Airoli sanctuary? You'll have to wait for at least a month, since the most important part of the deal – the boat – is yet to arrive. "After the larger boat arrives next week, we will complete the process of registration. By the end of the month, visitors should be able to take a ride to see the flamingos," said N Vasudevan, Chief Conservator of Forest, Mangroves Cell.

The ferry ride was touted as the big attraction ahead of the sanctuary's inauguration on April 30, since it would offer tourists a closer look at the pink beauties in their natural habitat in the creek. Visitors can still choose to take a walk in the park premises, but it's unlikely they'll get a close enough look at the flamingos.



On the day of the inauguration, news reporters were taken on a ride on the patrolling speedboat. Pics/Datta Kumbhar

Currently, the Mangroves Cell has two speedboats that can seat 12 passengers each. However, these are used only for patrolling. The department wants a bigger boat that can offer better organised rides. Besides, the authorities realised, too late, that the existing speedboats are not just fuel guzzlers, but also a source of disturbance to the birds.

"On average, the speedboats that we use for patrolling consume 35 to 40 litres of petrol per hour, which amounts to a cost of Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,100," said another official. On the day of the inauguration, media representatives were taken on a ride on the patrolling speedboat, but could not get closer than 300 metres from the flamingos, as the noise and spray from the engine was agitating the birds.

With the 'silent' ferry boat, this problem is likely to be addressed. Officials said since the location is a creek, the boat will be operated by an experienced handler familiar with the currents and channels. The ferry timings will also be decided as per high and low tides.