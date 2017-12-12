Mumbai: Sanjeev Jaiswal plans to convert scrap BEST buses into toilets for women

Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal also plans to introduce the 'ambulance on motorcycle' initiative soon

In a Thane municipal officers' conference held on December 8 and 9, Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal came up with a unique idea of converting scrap buses of the corporation into toilets for women. As part of the 'Toilet for Her' initiative, on a priority basis, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will make toilets available for women at market places and main junctions of the city. Not only this, Jaiswal has also decided to introduce the 'ambulance on motorcycle' initiative in the city soon.



Jaiswal told mid-day, "The buses that need to be repaired or have turned into scrap are usually kept at the depot. Instead of selling the parts to scrap dealers, we have decided to turn the vehicles into toilets for women."



He added, "We just need to build compartments inside the buses in the form of toilets. About 50 such buses will be used for the purpose and the project will take off in the next three months." Sources said that as people often complain about the non-availability of ambulances, the commissioner has decided to launch the 'ambulance on motorcycle' project as well. Commenting on the development, a TMC official said, "Most of the toilets that'll be built using the buses, will be made for women. But some of the vehicles will have loos for men as well. The initiative will also give a boost to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan."

