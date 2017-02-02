Mumbai school's ceiling caves, kills five-year-old



(From left) Muskan Khan died, while her mother, Raisa, was critical while kindergarten student Ayush Kanojia and his mother, Saroj, sustained injuries to the head

A five-year-old girl died and three others sustained injuries after the ceiling of a porch of an Antop Hill school partially collapsed on Wednesday evening.

The porch abuts the kindergarten classroom. Kindergarten students are left at 4.30 pm, but some students and their parents were still around yesterday.



Part of the ceiling of Sanatan Dharam High School and Junior College's porch collapsed last evening



Around 4.45 pm, a slab from the porch ceiling of Sanatan Dharam High School and Junior College at Sadar Nagar, Antop Hill, fell on a kindergarten student from Wadala, Muskan Khan, her mother, Raisa Khan (30), another student from Antop Hill, Ayush Kanojia, and his mother, Saroj Kanojia (30).

Muskan was declared dead in the hospital, while her mother was critical. The Kanojias sustained injuries to the head and were treated. The police were yet to taken down a complaint.



A wedding scheduled on the school premises went on regardless of the tragedy that occurred just hours ago. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi



Muskan's father, Ebale Hussain, held the school responsible for the tragedy. Many other parents blamed the school as well.



Another parent from Antop Hill, Kausar Hussain Khan, whose three children attend the school, said this wasn't the first such incident on the premises.



"Three months ago, a fan fell on Std II student in class. The student's wound required stitches." Khan said the school building is 20-25 years old, and it was undergoing repairs during the cave-in.