Mumbai school tells parents to 'dress properly', stokes controversy

Kandivali's Thakur International School mired in controversy after 'advising' parents dropping or picking up kids to 'dress properly'. Livid parents have decided to approach education department



Thakur School in Kandivli was mired in a fee hike controversy in April. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Barely two months after the state had to intervene to defuse the tension between parents of Thakur International School and the management over a fee hike, the Kandivli institute is mired in yet another controversy. In the rules and regulations segment of its almanac, the authorities have mentioned that parents "must be properly dressed while picking up or dropping the students" to school. Livid parents have decided to approach the education department.

The 'charges'

One such parent said, "Like every year, parents went to the school to collect the ID cards and almanac, but they were rudely met by this regulation."

Incidentally, the school has increased the late fee charge from Rs 200 to Rs 500. In April, parents had alleged that the school was overcharging parents for books and stationery. They had approached Education Minister Vinod Tawde on April 19, following which the state asked the school to resolve the issue at the earliest.

"Now, the school wants us to dress up? What's the purpose of such a move?" questioned Mital Dalal, a parent.

Deputy director of education BB Chavan said, "The school has made an appeal to dress properly. It's nothing to be offended about. About the late fee hike, we will look into it."

SchoolSpeak

According to school authorities, the "proper attire" regulation has always been part of the almanac. "It's only an appeal to look presentable. About the late fee charges, the hike is meant to ensure that the parents pay the fees on time and follow the rules so it's fair to all other parents," said Poonam Ojha, a spokesperson from the school management.