Mumbai schools, colleges to remain closed today, says Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde



Vinod Tawde

Schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have been instructed to remain closed tomorrow in the backdrop of heavy rains, the Maharashtra government announced on Tuesday night.

"Schools are instructed to remain close tomorrow for safety due to mixed predictions; This holiday will be compensated in Diwali #MumbaiRains," tweeted Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde.

"The precautionary holiday will be applicable for schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. #MumbaiRains," Tawde said in another tweet. Heavy rains coupled with thunder and lightning lashed the metropolis this afternoon, slowing down movement of vehicular traffic and suburban trains, and bringing back memories of torrential downpour late last month when the financial capital came to a standstill.