Mumbai Sessions court on Friday acquitted dean of JJ hospital Dr TP Lahane in a case where he was accused of allegedly abusing a sweeper. In February 2014, an FIR was lodged against him after a Class IV sweeper employed at the hospital alleged that Lahane had hurled a "casteist slur" at him. In March this year, the complainant, Naresh Narayan Waghela, had approached the Sessions Court wanting to withdraw the case. He was asked to file an application.

On July 15, When he went on to file an application to withdraw the case, the court did not accept his application and went on to file charges against Lahane. The court charged Lahane with 3 (1) (X) (any person not a member of SC/ST intentionally insults person of SC/ST on his caste in a public place/view), of SC/ST old enactment.

On August 21, an eyewitness in the case, Lalit Solanki, was declared hostile by the prosecution in the court after he did not support its case.

Lahane's lawyer, Swapna Kode, confirmed midday of Lahane being acquitted from the case by Sessions on Friday morning.