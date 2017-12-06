Mumbai skywalk audit: Wadala, Cotton green walkway is 'hot' spot for young couples

Wadala and Cotton Green skywalks have beggars, young couples and anti-social elements in common, and they part ways when it comes to users - the crowd at the former has been increasing, while the latter barely has any takers

Next up: Wadala Road and Cotton Green. The state of the skywalks at these two locations on the Harbour line is nothing worth boasting about either.

Wadala Road

The one at Wadala station connects to platforms on the eastern side. It has multiple arms linking Mumbai Port Trust Colony and hospital, Shaikh Mistry Dargah and Wadala Bridge. And since Wadala station is a junction (CST to Andheri and CST to Panvel), thousands of pedestrians use the skywalk to reach the station and other locations. And, in the next few months, the footfall is only going to increase with the commissioning of the Wadala-Jacob Circle monorail.



A deserted (well, almost) Cotton Green skywalk

According to commuters, lights on this skywalk haven’t been working for a while, so much so that people have had to use the glow from their mobile phones to see ahead. And the darkness has made the skywalk a haven for couples, a bedroom for beggars and a joint, to roll up a joint, for anti-social elements, with people even soiling the place with urine and faeces, making it especially risky for children, women and senior citizens.



The footfalls at Wadala skywalk are set to rise, after the Wadala-Jacob Circle monorail services start, but it remains in a shambles with authorities turning a blind eye to its many problems

There is no guard to keep things in check. Earlier, hawkers used to sit on the skywalk, but now, no more — courtesy, Elphinstone stampede, which seems to have acted as the sole catalyst to wake the authorities up. However, just like Santacruz, here too hawkers have kept their articles along the skywalk railing. Also, mid-day found, the arm of the skywalk leading towards Antop Hill was being used to display illegal banners.

Cotton Green

This skywalk on the Harbour line is among the least used by pedestrians and most by young lovers and beggars. It is in a much better condition than its counterparts in other locations, but the reason for that is no users. In short, money down the drain. The few pedestrians mid-day spoke to said people didn’t feel safe using it because of how isolated it felt and also considering the kind of people found loitering on it. No security guards have been deployed here either.

600m

Length of the Wadala skywalk

490m

Length of the Cotton Green skywalk

Dec 2008

Month work was started on both skywalks

Mar 2012

Month Wadala skywalk was completed

Aug 2011

Month Cotton Green skywalk was completed

Rs 46.01 crore

Cost at which Wadala skywalk was built

Rs 26 crore

Cost at which Cotton Green skywalk was built