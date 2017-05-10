Mumbai society opts for solar power, aims to save Rs 5 lakh a year



Representational image



In a move to switch over to alternative and sustainable source of energy, a housing society in Mumbai shifted to solar power last power that will help them save electricity bills worth Rs. 5 lakh per year. The solar system backed with 29.4 kilowatt power (kWp), and 94 panels was set up at a cost of Rs 18.5 lakh. The panel is said to produce 120 units of electricity daily, which adds up to 45,000units annually.



According to a report in Hindustan Times, residents of Grace Co-operative Housing Society in Mulund (West) have installed solar panels on terraces of the buildings that cater to electricity needs of 160 apartments. The solar panels not only light up elevators, but also common areas of five buildings within the complex.



Not only has the residents of Grace Co-operative Housing Society installed solar panels as a concern over global warming, but also they are segregating organic waste and recycling the same. The manure formed of recycled waste is used to treat trees planted within the complex.



“Other than saving on electricity bills, we are also trying to reduce our carbon footprint. India has signed the Paris climate accord and it’s our duty to fulfil the nation’s commitment. Our long term goal is to save future generations from ill effects of climate change”, S C Shrivastava, secretary of the society has been reported of saying to the publication.



KV Mujumdar, resident and another committee member told the website “We expect to recover the cost of installation over the next three years. We will also be recovering Rs 5 lakh through subsidy provided by Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) as per government rules”.



The renewable source of energy will benefit areas of Mumbai where there is lack of electricity supply and power cut is a regular problem. With the help of a net-metering system, the power supplier will charge only for ‘net usage’ of electricity will charge the society at the end of financial year. Dhaval Gori of Aditya Green Energy that has set up the plant was reported saying to the publication, “Therefore, excess electricity will compensate areas facing power cuts in the city.”



Apart from setting up a solar plant, the society members have recycled 3.28 lakh kg organic waste in last three years. While wet waste is accumulated to produce manure, dumper trucks collect dry waste.