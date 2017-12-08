Mumbai: Stalker released on bail harasses same woman after 2 years in jail

Man had been arrested in 2015 for stalking same woman; was let out on bail

A stalker who harassed a woman for two years has been put behind bars for the second time by his victim. According to the 35-year-old woman's complaint to the police, the accused, identified as Aslam Shaikh, 33, had been allegedly stalking her for the past two years. She had earlier lodged an FIR with the NM Joshi Marg police in 2015, while she was working with a corporate company as an executive.

Representational Pic

The police said Shaikh is a resident of Agripada and works as an air-conditioner mechanic. He had first met the woman, a resident of Andheri, two years ago while on a job and managed to get her number. She used to work in a corporate office in the central suburbs. Shaikh kept harassing the woman, even though she had made it clear she wanted nothing to do with him. Investigations have revealed that Shaikh had been arrested back in 2015 by the NM Joshi Marg police for stalking the same woman. He was let out on bail. He recently tried to get in touch with her again.

"I was employed at a Parel office in 2015, when the stalker approached me. He tried to befriend me then when he came to do some AC servicing work at the office. He then somehow managed to get hold of my number from the office and repeatedly called me and proposed marriage," the woman told the police in her statement.

A police officer said, "He made at least a dozen calls. Every time he used to tell the woman he loved her. The victim lodged a complaint on November 30. We arrested him on December 5."

