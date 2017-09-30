

Kin of one of the victims of the Elphinstone Road FOB stampede at KEM hospital. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The deceased

Rohit Parab

For 11-year-old Rohit Parab, a trip to the flower market with his brother Akash, 19, ended in his tragic death at the stampede. While taking Rohit's body to the mortuary, Ankush kept slapping himself, as he blamed himself for the death of his child.

"We rushed to the hospital after getting a call from Akash. After searching for them for four hours, we got to know that Rohit had succumbed to his injuries," he said, adding, "Every day, I go to the market to get flowers, but today, I sent my sons. I will always regret the decision."

Shraddha Varpe

Shraddha Kishore Varpe, 20, was on her way to work at a private bank in a purple sari, the colour of the ninth day of Navratri. Like everyday, she got down at the station and took the FOB to cross over, but sadly, didn't make it out alive. A colleague said, "She had called me just before getting down at the station and scolded me for not wearing a purple sari, but I didn't know that'd be the last time I talked to her."

Sujata Alva, Suma Shetty

Kanjurmarg resident Supriya Shetty now regrets the moment she and her friends Sujata Alva, 40 and Suma Shetty, 41, planned to go to the Dadar flower market. While she couldn't make it, Sujata and Suma went ahead, only to lose their lives. "Around 10.30 am, somebody called me from Sujata's phone and informed me about the incident. I conveyed this to his husband, after which me and another friend rushed to KEM hospital. Though it was a lucky escape for me, I still regret our plan to go to Dadar."

Ankush Jaiswar

Thirty-one-year-old Ankush Jaiswar's family has not only lost a son, but also their breadwinner. The Elphinstone Road resident was commuting to the central side to get to work, when he was crushed in the stampede. Ankush is survived by his mother, wife and their six-year-old son. His friend Ganesh Dhakrao said, "Ankush told me several times about the peak hour rush at the station and how commuters struggled there. His father passed away just a few years ago, and now, with the news of his death, his family is completely shattered."

Masood Alam

Travelling from Elphinstone Road station was routine for Javed Shaikh and his uncle Masood Alam as they made their way to work in a garment shop at Dadar. But on Friday, Masood didn't make it. "I got late and missed two trains. I reached Parel station by 10.15 am, but looking at the crowd, I waited at the platform only. It was only after the stampede got over, and I took FOB, when I saw that my uncle lay unconscious near the ticket counter." Javed rushed Masood to KEM hospital and informed the family about the incident. Masood was the breadwinner for his family of six – mother, wife and four daughters.

Hiloni Dedhia

Ghatkopar resident Hiloni Dedhia had just taken strides in her career after completing her CA exams last year, but her life was cut short on Friday. Dedhia worked at the Axis Bank in Elphinstone. Vishanji Dedhia, her grandfather said Hiloni's maternal uncle and aunt rushed to KEM after learning about her condition, and found her conscious in the emergency ward. "They called us and said she is fine, but by the time we reached the hospital, she was declared dead," said Vishanji.

The survivors

>> Saved by the head

Labourer Praladh Kanojia, 43, who works in Dadar, survived the fatal Elphinstone Road stampede by sticking his head out of the FOB. He said, "Someone said the bridge was falling and people started panicking. I fell and people started walking over me. I couldn't get up but somehow struggled and kept my head outside to breathe. This helped me stay alive. For a few minutes, I thought I was dead, until someone pulled me out."

>> Raining mistake

Corporate professional Rakesh Kadam, 31, says commuters' decision to take shelter in the FOB during the sudden rain was the mistake that led to the stampede. Kadam, who works at IndiaBulls, said, "Everyone was in a hurry to reach their office. Most of us were without an umbrella and hence, a number of employees took shelter near the ticket counter on the bridge, which blocked the entrance. After a while, a few commuters started shouting that the bridge is falling, which caused chaos and the mishap."

>> Jumping hacks

Vasai Road resident Ritesh Rathod, 27, was on his way to work when the incident occurred. Recounting the horror of the stampede, he said, "I leaned down to pull a woman who had fallen. But suddenly, two people jumped on me and due to that force, that woman became unconscious." Ritesh survived with internal injuries.

