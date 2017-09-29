Scene at the Elphinstone station

At least 20 commuters were killed in a stampede on a railway footover bridge near the Parel-Elphinstone Road stations in Mumbai00 on Friday. This triggered an outrage where angry netizens blamed the railways and the government for it.

Here are some of the angry reactions from Twitter...

#Elphinstone bullet train statues but what abt basic needs.....we should stop paying them taxes this is not worth it..... — Neel Shah (@neelshahbombay8) September 29, 2017

#Elphinstone stampede: what should be a priority, widening overbridges and building more of them? Or renaming stations? — Dilip D'Souza (@DeathEndsFun) September 29, 2017

#Elphinstone

Mumbaikar Don't we deserve Better Infrastructure ?? — Jignesh jogadia (@Jigneshjogadia_) September 29, 2017

Completely screwed up city. And most cities in India going in the same direction. #elphinstone — shrijit_s (@RealFraudMallu) September 29, 2017

#Elphinstone authorities were waiting to happen the disaster and now offer condolences to the victims families. — MURTHY PILLAI (@MURTHYPILLAI4) September 29, 2017

It wasn't an accident, it was plain bloody murder #Elphinstone — Mithun (@mithunonbeacon) September 29, 2017

The news from #Elphinstone is so heart breaking. Why does the common man go through so much pain? ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) September 29, 2017

On the day Railway Minister was to flag off 100 new trips for Mumbai Local, old infra on platform negates it #Elphinstone Rd #Stampede — Milan Sharma (@pretasorter) September 29, 2017

#Elphinstone govt should be ashamed to spend 3600 cr for a statue...where the working middle class is taken for granted...very sad day — Mackarius (@bombaytamilan) September 29, 2017

@RailMinIndia should Invest on Improving Mumbai railway stations instead Bullet train #Elphinstone #Parel — vikram (@vikramkatkar9) September 29, 2017

Acche Din? It's more like, Hatya Din #Elphinstone — Venice Rowe (@VeniceRowe) September 29, 2017

Read the main story: Mumbai Stampede Latest: 22 Dead At Elphinstone Railway Station, Casualties May Rise

At least 24 others were injured and six are critical, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Disaster Control official said.

The victims were taken to the nearby KEM Hospital in Parel. Top police and railway officials have rushed to the spot.

The cause of the stampede on the narrow footover bridge was not known, but eyewitnesses claimed that a sudden rumour of a suspected electrical short-circuit sparked off a panic.

As the rescue teams arrived, local cab drivers and workers helped shift the injured.