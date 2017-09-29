Mumbai stampede: Angry netizens blame railways, govt for Elphinstone disasterScene at the Elphinstone station

At least 20 commuters were killed in a stampede on a railway footover bridge near the Parel-Elphinstone Road stations in Mumbai00 on Friday. This triggered an outrage where angry netizens blamed the railways and the government for it.

Here are some of the angry reactions from Twitter...

Read the main story: Mumbai Stampede Latest: 22 Dead At Elphinstone Railway Station, Casualties May Rise

At least 24 others were injured and six are critical, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Disaster Control official said.

The victims were taken to the nearby KEM Hospital in Parel. Top police and railway officials have rushed to the spot.

The cause of the stampede on the narrow footover bridge was not known, but eyewitnesses claimed that a sudden rumour of a suspected electrical short-circuit sparked off a panic.

As the rescue teams arrived, local cab drivers and workers helped shift the injured.