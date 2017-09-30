With the 108 ambulance outside the Elphinstone Road station proving useless, it was the BMC's disaster management cell that saved the day. The civic body received a call about the stampede at 10.30 am, and immediately sent 14 ambulances to the spot to ferry the injured to KEM Hospital.



A paramedic rushes an injured victim to KEM Hospital. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Sudhir Naik, deputy municipal commissioner, said, "Immediately after we got to know about the incident, a team of four doctors with paramedical staff was deputed to provide basic treatment to injured patients. We also alerted KEM Hospital, where 40 doctors and 200 paramedical staff were dedicated to treat and look after the stampede victims."

The BMC is also in the process of assessing the condition of 314 bridges - including FOBs and ROBs - that are under the civic body's purview. This does not include FOBs used by railway commuters (pass and ticket holders), which are looked after by railway authorities. An official said, "The inventory of such bridges will include each and every detail, such as age, last date of repair, capacity and other factors." The survey is likely to be completed by December.

Rain contributed

According to the BMC disaster management cell, from 10 am to 11 am, the G-south (Worli, Mahalaxmi) and F-south (Parel, Sewri) wards received 27.17 mm rainfall. An official from the department said, "After 9.30 am, it suddenly started raining very heavily. So, most of the people who did not have an umbrella took shelter on the FOB where the stampede took place."

Also read

Mumbai Stampede stories

Rains, loud thud and thousands on 6-8-ft overbridge: Witnesses tell story of Elphinstone stampede

Mumbai Stampede: Prominent Mumbaikars shocked, express grief

Stampede a 'massacre', fumes Shiv Sena; Opposition targets government

Elphinstone station stampede: KEM hospital releases list of dead

Mumbai stampede victims to get Rs. 5 lakh ex gratia: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

Mumbai: Gruesome Photos Of The Elphinstone Station Stampede

