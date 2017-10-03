As if losing his uncle to Friday's tragedy wasn't enough, Govandi resident Imran Jaan Mohammed Shaikh, 34, was in for a shock when a public banner displayed at Elphinstone Road railway station, proclaimed him as "dead".

Photos of the deceased put up in tribute at the station, incorrectly shows Imran Shaikh (in circle) as dead

Shaikh's uncle Masoor Alam was killed in the stampede. Following the incident, Shaikh and his family members had thronged KEM Hospital, where a journalist had requested Shaikh to share Alam's photo. Since Shaikh had only one picture, in which he is seen with his uncle, he shared that with a journalist, and requested that his face be cropped.

However, a few members from a political party, took the pictures from the journalist to prepare a banner, and used Shaikh's picture instead of Alam's. "My family members and I are still getting phone calls from relatives inquiring about my well being. I had to tell my relatives, 'main zinda hoon'."

Both, Shaikh and his uncle work in Dadar and used to commute together. However, on that fateful day, Shaikh had taken a fast local and alighted at Dadar station instead.

Shaikh's uncle Najmal Hasan, who first spotted the banner, said, "Those who have committed this mistake have no idea what pain they have caused the family. They should remove the banner immediately."

