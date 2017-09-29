Mumbai stampede: PM, President offers condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, offered condolences to the bereaved families of the people who lost their lives in the horrific stampede at Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai.

My deepest condolences to all those who have lost their lives due to the stampede in Mumbai. Prayers with those who are injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2017

The Prime Minister also said that the situation in Mumbai is closely monitored by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Situation in Mumbai is being continuously monitored. @PiyushGoyal is in Mumbai taking stock of the situation & ensuring all assistance. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2017

Here's what President Ram Nath Kovind.

Anguished by the loss of lives in the stampede in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families; prayers with injured — #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 29, 2017

As least 22 commuters were killed in a stampede on a narrow railway footover bridge connecting the Parel-Elphinstone Road stations of Western Railway here on Friday morning, officials said.

At least 24 others were injured, six of them critically, and casualty figures could rise, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Control said.

The victims were shifted to the KEM Hospital in Parel.

The cause of the stampede was not known, but witnesses claimed that a sudden rumour of a suspected electrical short-circuit sparked off a panic run.

The bridge was already overcrowded owing to sudden heavy rains that lashed the city on Friday and many commuters had taken shelter there.

Before the rescue teams arrived, cab drivers and others helped shift the injured in taxis and on two-wheelers.

The tragedy occurred shortly before Railway Minister Piyush Goyal reached Mumbai on Friday to launch scores of new services for the Western Railway and Central Railway.

Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, who visited the scene, said it was the responsibility of the Western Railway authorities to ensure commuters' safety.

The festival-eve calamity sparked off angry reactions on social media, with many questioning lapses vis-a-vis safety and security of commuters even as projects like Bullet Trains are announced with fanfare.