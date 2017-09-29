Mumbai celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani and many other expressed shock and grief for the people who lost their lives in the horrific stampede at Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai.
Scene at the Elphinstone station
Here are some of the tweets...
Apparently, a loud sound at #Elphinstone caused people to panic.— Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) September 29, 2017
And led to this terrible stampede.
Probably the sound of govt. apathy.
Dear Govt. what steps will you do to ensure such accident doesn't repeat at #Elphinstone Rd Stn?— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) September 29, 2017
Answer - We will rename it to Prabhadevi
What Mumbai needs:— Mihir Bijur (@MihirBijur) September 29, 2017
Better infrastructure.
What Mumbai gets:
Name changes. #Elphinstone
Thoughts and prayers with the families that lost loved ones at #ElphinstoneBridgeTragedy. Very sad news. Rest in peace.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 29, 2017
My heart goes out to the victims of the #elphinstonestampede.My condolences.We truly need better & newer infrastructure.This is very sad— bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) September 29, 2017
Weak infra + Overcrowded bridges/Places = Ticking Time Bombs.. Wake up!! This is not the price to pay to learn a lesson #Elphinstone— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 29, 2017
Scary. Tragic. Avoidable . #Elphinstone tragedy.— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) September 29, 2017
Horrified, saddened & jolted by the deaths & injuries caused due to the stampede at #Elphinstone station in Mumbai. Prayers & condolences.ð— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) September 29, 2017
The BJP verified accounts attacking me for saying cows matter more than humans for @narendramodi . I STAND by what I said ! #Elphinstone— Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) September 29, 2017
In one of the worst tragedies on the Mumbai suburban network, 22 commuters were killed and another 32 were hurt in a massive stampede on a narrow connecting foot overbridge between Elphinstone Road and Parel railway stations.
The calamity sparked off angry reactions on social media, with many questioning lapses vis-a-vis safety and security of commuters even as mega-projects like Bullet Trains are announced.
