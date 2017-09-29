Mumbai celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani and many other expressed shock and grief for the people who lost their lives in the horrific stampede at Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai.

Scene at the Elphinstone station

Here are some of the tweets...

Apparently, a loud sound at #Elphinstone caused people to panic.

And led to this terrible stampede.



Probably the sound of govt. apathy. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) September 29, 2017

Dear Govt. what steps will you do to ensure such accident doesn't repeat at #Elphinstone Rd Stn?



Answer - We will rename it to Prabhadevi — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) September 29, 2017

What Mumbai needs:

Better infrastructure.



What Mumbai gets:

Name changes. #Elphinstone — Mihir Bijur (@MihirBijur) September 29, 2017

Thoughts and prayers with the families that lost loved ones at #ElphinstoneBridgeTragedy. Very sad news. Rest in peace. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 29, 2017

My heart goes out to the victims of the #elphinstonestampede.My condolences.We truly need better & newer infrastructure.This is very sad — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) September 29, 2017

Weak infra + Overcrowded bridges/Places = Ticking Time Bombs.. Wake up!! This is not the price to pay to learn a lesson #Elphinstone — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 29, 2017

Horrified, saddened & jolted by the deaths & injuries caused due to the stampede at #Elphinstone station in Mumbai. Prayers & condolences.ð — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) September 29, 2017

The BJP verified accounts attacking me for saying cows matter more than humans for @narendramodi . I STAND by what I said ! #Elphinstone — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) September 29, 2017

In one of the worst tragedies on the Mumbai suburban network, 22 commuters were killed and another 32 were hurt in a massive stampede on a narrow connecting foot overbridge between Elphinstone Road and Parel railway stations.

The calamity sparked off angry reactions on social media, with many questioning lapses vis-a-vis safety and security of commuters even as mega-projects like Bullet Trains are announced.