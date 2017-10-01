On Saturday, Dr Harish Pathak, head of the forensic department at Parel's KEM hospital, had organised a press conference to answer to the queries regarding the post mortem of those who died in the stampede, when a few men from Shiv Sena attempted to draw a zero on Pathak's head. This was an attempt to shame KEM doctors who had numbered the forehead of the dead on Friday.



Representational Image

As those present in the room started shouting, hospital security officers rushed to the spot and took the culprit to Bhoiwada police station. Two men — Nilesh Dhumal, 35 and Yuvraj Dekhle, 40 — were arrested. The two belong to the Pimpri unit of Sena. They have been charged under various sections of the IPC.