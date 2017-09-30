While several commuters and volunteers rushed to help out in the rescue operation at Elphinstone Road station, there were a few sinister characters that preyed on the dead. In this visual, two men are seen removing gold bangles from the arm of a deceased, identified as Sumalata Shetty.



Two men are seen stealing the gold bangles from the deceased's arm. While one holds up her wrist, the other is seen squeezing the bangles off her hand

Kanjurmarg resident Shetty, along with a close friend Sujata Alwa, had gone to Dadar market to pick up flowers ahead of Dussehra. The duo was returning home when they found themselves stranded on the foot over bridge at Elphinstone Road station. Shetty and Alwa were unable to exit the station and became victims of the stampede.

Jewellery missing

According to one of their neighbours Ganesh Shetty, when the family went to claim their bodies at KEM hospital, they realised that the gold jewellery worn by Shetty and Alwa was missing. Neighbours and family members were shocked when they discovered pictures on social media where a man is seen removing bangles from the hand of the deceased.

"It is disgusting. I cannot believe that someone can stoop to this level. In the photograph we can see a man who is trying to remove the bangles from Sumalata's wrist. We have tweeted the photograph to the Chief Minister, Mumbai police commissioner and Chief Minister hoping that he would be arrested soon," said Ganesh Shetty, a neighbour.

