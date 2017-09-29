At least 22 people are feared dead and several injured in a rush-hour stampede on a foot overbridge (FOB) linking Elphinstone Road station and Parel railway station this morning in Mumbai, police said. The casualty figure is likely to rise.

The tragedy took place amid rain in the city around 10.40 am when the FOB was heavily crowded, a police official said. Police suspect a short-circuit with a loud sound near the FOB led to panic and people started running, resulting in the stampede. Fifteen people were brought dead to the KEM Hospital in Parel, the official said. Those injured were taken to various hospitals, he said. Officials of the railway, police and fire brigade rushed to the site to carry out rescue operations.

As per ANI, the stampede occured due to overcrowding. MH minister, Vinod Tawde said that compensation of 5 Lakhs each will be given to kin of those dead. State Govt will bear medical expenses of injured.

1/3 During heavy rains, due to stampede like situation on North Foot Over Bridge at Elphinsten Road station at about 10.30 am @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 29, 2017

2/3 about 30 persons are reported injured. Accident Relief Medical Trn hs reached & medical assistance being provided to injured @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 29, 2017

3/3 Senior Railway officers have reached Elphisten Road station FOB to monitor relief work @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 29, 2017

Three dead, more than 20 injured in a stampede at Elphinstone railway station's foot over bridge in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/EipEENFNaI

Our heartfelt condolence to the families of the deceased in the Elphinstone Station stampede. We hope the injured recover at the earliest. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 29, 2017

.@RailMinIndia @WesternRly this is parel / elphinston bridge. We heard People died due to stampede ? Good returns of my tax! @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/Yj0tySttCo — Chirag Joshi (@chiragmjoshi) September 29, 2017

Injured persons in North FOB incidence at Elphistone Road admitted in KEM HOSPITAL. @Gmwrly visited them in hospital @drmbct 1/2

— Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 29, 2017

Medical Team of WR also assisting KEM Hospital in treating injured at North FOB at Elphistone Road @drmbct 2/2 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 29, 2017

A -ve, B -ve and AB -ve blood is required in KEM hospital for those injured in #Elphinstone stampede . Please contact the blood bank at KEM — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 29, 2017

Overcrowding lead to stampede. 22 bodies recovered so far, 30 ppl injured: Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Region #MumbaiStampede pic.twitter.com/vd0xUMziwq — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017

Compensation of 5 Lakhs each will be given to kin of those dead.State Govt will bear medical expenses of injured: Vinod Tawde,MH minister pic.twitter.com/vxMGF820m4 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017

