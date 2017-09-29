At least 27 people are feared dead and several injured in a rush-hour stampede on a foot overbridge (FOB) linking Elphinstone Road station and Parel railway station this morning in Mumbai, police said. The casualty figure is likely to rise. 

Elphinstone

The tragedy took place amid rain in the city around 10.40 am when the FOB was heavily crowded, a police official said. Police suspect a short-circuit with a loud sound near the FOB led to panic and people started running, resulting in the stampede. Fifteen people were brought dead to the KEM Hospital in Parel, the official said. Those injured were taken to various hospitals, he said. Officials of the railway, police and fire brigade rushed to the site to carry out rescue operations.

 Stampede

As per ANI, the stampede occured due to overcrowding.  MH minister, Vinod Tawde said that compensation of 5 Lakhs each will be given to kin of those dead. State Govt will bear medical expenses of injured.

(With inputs from Agencies)