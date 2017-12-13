Mumbai: State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar's high pitched voice leads to tumour on vocal cord

Doctors say the non-cancerous tumour was caused by Mungantiwar's high-pitched speaking style in assembly

State forest and finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar will go quiet for some time now, but not for political reasons. On Tuesday, he underwent laser surgery at the Bombay Hospital for the removal of a non-cancerous tumour in his vocal cords, after they were hurt due to his habit of making rousing speeches. He has been kept under observation and advised to speak softly.



The minister had been complaining of pain in his throat for sometime. Later, when it swelled, he was diagnosed with polyps [non-cancerous tumour] in his vocal cords. He was admitted in the Bombay hospital on Tuesday under Dr Gautam Bhansali. Early morning, ENT surgeon Nupur Kapoor Nerukar performed a laser surgery on him to treat the polyps. Dr Bhansali and Dr Kapoor Nerurkar declined to comment on the matter.



A close associate of the minister said, "The surgery was performed at 8 am on Tuesday through laser to lessen the pain. He is currently under observation. But, he will be discharged in a day or two. He has been advised to talk softly as speaking loudly might lead to the growth of the polyps."

ENT doctors say politicians have the tendency to develop polyps as they strain their vocal cords. Explaining the condition, Dr Bachi Hathiram, head, ENT department at Nair hospital said, "Polyps mainly form when a person speaks loudly for a long period of time, thus irritating the vocal cords. When one speaks loudly, the walls of the cords collide, leading to the formation of nodules or polyps that are non-cancerous. Such patients are often advised speech therapy and also taught how to speak properly."

