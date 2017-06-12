Mumbai surrogacy scam: Man summoned to answer for child rights violation

Fornight after mid-day reported how Mumbai businessman used illegal means to get a son through surrogacy, child rights commission summons him for hearing



Shubhangi and her two daughters (aged 4 and 14 years) were thrown out of their home by Prakash Bhostekar

A fortnight after mid-day highlighted how a man abandoned his wife and two daughters and then committed fraud to get a son through surrogacy, the Maharashtra Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) has now summoned him for a hearing on the matter on June 14.

As mid-day had reported on May 26, Shubhangi Bhostekar filed a complaint against her estranged husband Prakash Bhostekar after she found out he had used bogus documents to secretly get a son through surrogacy. She also filed a police complaint against Jaslok Hospital and the doctors who helped her husband.

It was after mid-day pointed out that Prakash had procured fake documents to fool the hospital into proceeding with the surrogacy, that the Mulund police sent a letter to JJ hospital to set up a panel of experts and investigate the matter.

'Hospital's fault too'

Shubhangi still blames the hospital for not checking the documents properly, especially since she never gave her consent, which is legally required when any couple opts for surrogacy. "The hospital can't wash their hands of the matter now. Why there was no proper mechanism to cross-check all the documents? If this is the condition then anyone can provide false documents for surrogacy," she said.

Also read - Mumbai surrogacy scam: Scope widens as police begin probe

Hearing this week

The MCPCR will hold its first primary hearing on June 14 at its head office. A June 5 letter from the commission, addressed to Shubhangi, states, "According to your complaint, you are asked to attend the first primary hearing of the commission regarding birth of a child of selected sex (male) through surrogacy with the help of Dr Firuza Parikh and Dr Sujatha Sawkar at Jaslok Hospital without the consent of the spouse and victimisation of said spouse (wife) at the hands of police at Mulund police station."

The commission also summoned the senior officer from Mulund police station, the accused - Prakash Bhostekar, Dr Parikh and Dr Sawkar - as well as Shubhangi's lawyer, Vidya Siddha. However, a spokesperson representing IVF specialist Dr Parikh said they hadn't received any such letter.

"We had filed a complaint with the commission for the harassment my client faced at the hands of her husband. Just for a son, Bhostekar mentally harassed her. Twice, he made her abort her pregnancy after finding out it was a girl. After Shubhangi filed a police complaint, he filed for divorce. This is not only a violation of human rights but also a violation of child rights," said Shubhangi's lawyer.

About MCPCR

The Maharashtra Commission for Protection of Child Rights was set up in July 2007 under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005 to protect, promote and defend child rights in the state. In her complaint, Shubhangi stated that her husband had caused emotional trauma to her daughters in his craze for a son.

Prosecution?

AN Tripathi, secretary of MCPCR, said, "If we find any violation, we can recommend prosecution. Surrogacy is a complicated matter; we will have to look into all the details. I will not be able to comment until June 14."