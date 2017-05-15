Mumbai Taximen's Union to approach HC against 80km speed limit rule



Representational picture

In a bid to challenge the Maharashtra Government's directive of imposing a 80km speed limit on taxis, small tempos and pick up vans weighing under 3,500 kg, the Mumbai Taximen’s Union has declared its decision to approach the Bombay High Court. RTOs were insistant on speed governors following the order on Thursday due to which 300 vehicles were unable to get their fitness certificate renewed.

According to Hindustan Times, Centre called for speed governors on all commercial four-wheelers on May 1. Mumbai Taximen’s Union leader AL Quadros has termed the government's decision hasty. Quadros further stated that they have asked for a stay on the order since agencies like Automotive Research Association of India and Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) do not certify speed governors.

A demand to increase the speed limit from 80kmph to 100 kmph has been raised by The Federation of Tourist Taxi Operators. They body also feels the private cars should also adhere to the rule.

Speed governors for heavy vehicles were made mandatory by the Centre in August 2015. However, exemption was granted to two wheelers, three wheelers and four wheelers under 3,500 kg, fire tenders, ambulances, police vehicles among others.