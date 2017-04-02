Mumbai teacher accused of unnatural sex with 3 minor boys, acquitted

Representational picture

Mumbai Sessions court on Saturday acquitted a teacher from a suburbs school who was accused of committing unnatural sex with three student in the school premises.

The Session judge AA Sayeed acquitted the 36 year old teacher for lack of evidence against him. The teacher arrested in the year 2013 was behind the bar since then. He was charged with section 377 (unnatural offence) and 367 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to griev­ous hurt, slavery, etc.) of IPC.

During the hearing, the three victim boys who were studying in 9th class of the school deposed and recorded there statement before the court. Speaking to midday, the lawyer Wahab Khan, appearing for one of the victims said that they will file appeal against the order.

The first student in his testimony said that the accused teacher asked him to take the bag of one of the student to second floor in 10th class. Immediately the teacher entered the classroom and he latched the door from inside. The teacher told the student that they will keep the bag at such a place that he could not found it. When the student tried to put said bag, the teacher embarrassed him and he had started playing with his private parts. As he had not responded, the teacher allowed him to go to his house.

The another student in his statement stated that at the time of examination, teacher went near him. He asked him for his name, his address and his phone number. Thereafter teacher asked him to bring water for him. When he went on third floor to bring water, teacher asked him to go in bathroom and when he went in bath room, other teachers were not there. The teacher entered the bath room and started playing with Student. He opened the chain of his pant and had committed a heinous act for 10 to 15 minutes. The teacher then gave threats to him, not to disclose the incident to anybody, otherwise, he will fail him in examination.

The third student in his statement said that the accused teacher called him at Class at 3.00 p.m. and he had committed same offence with him. Many other student have also given statement against the teacher of committing offence. All students were minor.

According to the statements of the students the crime was committed in March 2012 but the FIR was registered only 14 months later at Amboli police station. Students reported matter to the police after a year's delay because they were scared that their teachers may fail them in internal exams and practicals.