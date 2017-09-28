The Sion police have arrested the teacher who allegedly thrashed a Std VII student black and blue with a cane for not completing her maths homework. The teacher, identified as Pawan Shukla, allegedly regularly beats up students over petty issues.

The 14-year-old girl lives with her widowed mother and two siblings in Dharavi. She attends a Hindi medium school in Sion from 7 am till 1 pm and later goes to a daycare centre in Sion. "As I work in a factory, I keep my children at a shelter home run by an NGO, Happy Feet Home," the mother said.

The caning marks on the schoolgirl's back

"The caretaker said that while talking to the girl, she had put her hand on her back, but she jumped as if she had received a shock. When the caretaker asked her what the matter was, she showed the horrific marks on her back," said Mansi Shah, founder of Happy Feet Home. When confronted, Shukla bluntly denied beating up the child. "The mother and the NGO filed case at Sion Police station. Pawan was arrested by the Sion police last night," Shah said.

Shukla had joined the school two months ago.