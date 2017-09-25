Mumbai: Kalyan teen obsessed with owning iPhone uses fake currency to buy one



Representational picture

The police have arrested a 17-year-old boy from Kalyan who attempted to purchase an iPhone by utilising fake currency notes. The boy gave the seller notes of Rs 2,000 denomination with 'Children Bank of India' written on them.

Police say after finding a second-hand iPhone from an online shopping portal, the boy contacted the owner after which a deal was reached at Rs 30,000.

According to The Times of India, both met at DN Road in Fort on Wednesday, where the exchange took place.

But, the seller noted something was amiss when he examined the currency notes finding that they had the words 'Children Bank of India' written on them. He immediately gave chase to the boy and caught him.

Cops say the boy took such a step as he was obsessed with the idea of owning an iPhone.

