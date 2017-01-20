Mumbai teen out on first drive in his first car crashes it at Bandra

For 19-year-old Amaar Khan, taking his family for a spin in his first car was a dream come true. However, Amaar ended up crashing the car at Bandra Reclamation after panicking and losing control of the vehicle on the stretch

The wrecked Honda City at Bandra Reclamation this morning. Pic /Pradeep Dhivar

For 19-year-old Amaar Khan, taking his family for a spin in his first car was a dream come true. However, Amaar ended up crashing the car at Bandra Reclamation after panicking and losing control of the vehicle on the stretch. His car crashed into two other stationary cars on the road. Fortunately, there were no injuries, but his car has been damaged beyond repair. The Bandra Police have charged Amaar for rash driving but the other victims in the crash did not file any complaint.

Amaar, resident of Buddha Colony, had bought a second hand Honda City on Thursday for R80,000. He then took his entire family for a spin after dinner. They had reached the Bandra Reclamation stretch at a decent speed of 80 km/hour, when he suddenly felt his steering inclining to the left. “The driver felt that his wheel had got jammed and he panicked and pulled the hand break. This caused the car to spin around and it crashed into a parked Swift,” said an officer from Bandra Police station.

The passengers of the Swift were celebrating a birthday with a cake in their hands. They quickly jumped aside when they saw Amaar’s car turning at high speed. Nobody was injured in the accident, but it damaged the cars of Hitesh Shetty (37) and Nikhil Jadhav (21).

“Amaar apologised to the owners whose cars got damaged. Both car owners told the police that as it was unintentional they did not want to register a complaint against Amaar. He was charged for rash driving and fined R1,000 and allowed to go,” an officer said.