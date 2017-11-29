Mumbai: Thief suffers heart attack during robbery bid, survives but arrested

A gang that had broken into a Satara businessman's bungalow runs away, leaving its member behind, after he suffers a heart attack and collapses in the house

They were drunk and hoping to get their hands on some easy money and valuables. Instead they had to run away empty-handed, and in that, they showed utter disregard for one of their own.



The bungalow the robbers broke into

A gang of robbers broke into a bungalow in Satara in the wee hours of yesterday; but shortly after entering, one among them suffered a heart attack and collapsed inside. Afraid of getting caught, the others left him there and fled without taking anything. The lone robber died there and was found in the morning.

The incident took place at Gajanan Housing Society in Karad. A case of attempted theft as well as one of accidental death has been registered with the Karad city police. The bungalow is owned by a businessman, Jairam Joshi, who uses it as a warehouse for his company. Senior inspector Pramod Jadhav said, "The incident came to light on Tuesday morning, when an employee arrived for work and found the door open and a man on the floor."

"It appears that while breaking open the door, the deceased pulled hard; later, he vomited and collapsed. We are placing the time of the incident after 1 am, as three movie tickets of a late-night show were recovered from the dead robber's pocket. They must have gone for a film and targeted the house after that. They may have been drunk, as the body was reeking of alcohol. "We suspect the others left him there and ran away fearing arrest. The bungalow is under CCTV surveillance, so we will get the exact details soon." While the deceased's vomit samples have been collected for testing, a post-mortem done yesterday confirmed heart attack as the cause of death.

