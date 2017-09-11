Mumbai-to-Cairo kidney racket: Cops issue look out notices for fixer, donor



A week after busting an international kidney racket, Indian authorities investigating the case have issued a look out notice against two people in Egypt named Madhu Kumar and Amreshkumar Pasupula.

The police said that Kumar, also one of the accused, is currently based in Cairo and facilitates kidney transplants for Egyptians, while Pasupula is a Hyderabad-based donor who is undergoing treatment after a kidney donation on August 27.

Kingpin in custody

In a front-page report on September 7 (Cops bust big kidney racket), mid-day reported how the racket was busted at the international airport, after an arrested suspect named V Nizamuddin confessed he was smuggling donors to Egypt. Suresh Prajapati, known as the kidney kingpin of Hyderabad, was also involved and arrested by the Sahar police from Ahmedabad on September 7.

Other donors

Kumar is a member of the gang that works for Prajapati. He used to arrange customers who needed kidneys and would also make arrangements for the donor’s travel and stay. According to police sources, apart from Pasupula, two more people have recently given their kidneys. One of them is named Babu Sandeep while the other is Kadiyan Daiva Kumar. Police may take their statements.

Hunting for one more

Cops are also looking for one Ram Take, who hails from Kalyan. The immigration department found Take’s passport while searching Nizamuddin. He was also set to fly to Egypt to sell his kidney, but didn’t get the visa and was waiting for it. On the day he was arrested, Nizamuddin had dropped one Abdul Badshah on a flight to Egypt. But after the racket was revealed, Badshah’s operation was cancelled and he landed at Delhi airport on September 9. Cops will soon record his statement.

