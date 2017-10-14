For years, they were too afraid to talk to anybody, worried that no one would accept them because they were autistic. It was a love for cooking that changed their lives, after they started a dabba service two years ago and won the appreciation of their customers. Now, they hope to share the joy of food with more people at their very own cafe - the first of its kind in the city.

From the group of eight foodies, seven are autistic, while one has Down Syndrome – both are conditions that can hamper a persons' ability to communicate, making it hard for them to find a job or have social interactions.

Once, they would sit at home all day, too afraid to step out and speak to people or look for work. Today, though, they are all together, cooking in a makeshift kitchen that is filled with laughter and the aroma of cookies and other snacks being made. Soon, they will pack the food and deliver it in tiffin boxes to hundreds of customers at various offices in Juhu.



The eight aspiring restaurateurs started their culinary journey in 2015 by supplying dabbas to office-goers

Complete transformation

everyone in the group - Aarti Nagarkar, Anand Jangir, Chetan Jawale, Nazneen Kagalwala, Pratibha Kamat, Raees Shaikh, Sudha Chhabria, Bunny Amani – is aged between 20 and 45, but most had similar difficulties before they started cooking together.

The difference between their lives from two years ago is stark. "One boy never used to talk earlier, but now he is the most talkative in the group. One of the women did not have a job earlier, but now she proudly carries a bag to the kitchen every morning, like other working women," said Ashaita Mahajan, manager of Yash Charitable Trust, which started the Arpan dabba service in 2015 to empower people with special needs.

Currently, they work out of a makeshift kitchen from 9 am to 3 pm. "This small kitchen is like their home. They have all become friends, and they celebrate their birthdays and festivals together. It has helped them to come out of their cocoon," said Ashaita.

"We started the dabba system in 2015 and taught them how to cook. This group has a strong work ethic. They are extremely attentive and very focused on their work. Starting from buying groceries to cutting vegetables, cooking and delivery, they handle everything meticulously," added Ashaita.

Bigger dreams

The appreciation of their customers has helped to build their confidence. So much so that the octet now dream of starting their own cafe, where more people can enjoy their food and become more accepting of those with developmental disabilities.

While the location is yet to be decided, the cafe's construction will require around Rs 10 lakh. The trust has already raised as much as Rs 7.5 lakh through crowdfunding. They now need another Rs 2.5 lakh to the dream come true.

"In foreign countries, there are cafes that are successfully run by people with special needs. In India, the idea is yet to gain popularity. With this initiative, I hope more number people will come forward to accept them," said Ashaita.