Mumbai to get taller tower than Burj Khalifa? Twitterati react

Nitin Gadkari

Union minister for Shipping, Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, on Monday announced his ambitious plans of constructing a structure taller than Dubai's iconic 163-floor Burj Khalifa in Mumbai.

"In Mumbai, we are the number one landlord. The iconic Taj Hotel, the Ballard Estate, the Reliance building, we (MbPT) are the owners. There are beautiful plans to develop the huge land with the port," Gadkari told PTI. The plans are ready and we are awaiting Centre's nod, the Minister said.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the news

My expectation for 2x18 is higher than burj khalifa dont let me down sg writers :P — Cophine-Supercorp (@CophineWorld) April 17, 2017

Skyscaper taller than Burj Khalifa in Mumbai?Construct & provide all materials by himself is sure short formula to get rich #FoolUs #Gadkari — Sandeep Tiwari (@sandeep_tiwari) April 17, 2017

@TimesNow Dubai already started taller Tower than Burj Khalifa! Think more! — Milestone (@rafeeq66) April 17, 2017

We still can't get 1 km of tarred road right in Mumbai, but we want a building taller than Burj Khalifa. Skewed development. https://t.co/0PrYtIlCli — Suresh Mathew (@Suresh_Mathew_) April 17, 2017

@bkRaHuL Nitin Gadkari is planning a landmark taller than Dubai's Burj Khalifa, a new waterfront in Mumbai... — Shweta Dubey (@_WishKey) April 17, 2017