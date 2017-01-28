Mumbai to get two new bishops



Father Allwyn D'silva

Come Saturday, the Archdiocese of Bombay will have shored up its numbers, as two priests — Father Allwyn D'silva (68) and Father Barthol Barretto (55) — will be anointed to the post of bishops.

While Father D'silva, who started as a priest with the St Anthony's Church in Vakola, is currently the Secretary of Climate Change (Desk of the Federation of Asian Bishop's Conference), Father Barretto is the parish priest of the Immaculate Conception Church in Borivli.

"The ceremony will take place at the Don Bosco Church in Matunga on December 28," said father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson, Archdiocese of Bombay's office. Explaining the process of how bishops are selected, Barrett said, "It is a decision that comes from the Vatican; they have certain criteria and an evaluation process. It is the Pope who makes the final decision."

This will bring the total strength of the city's Archdiocese office to 8 members, including Cardinal Oswald Gracias along with three retired bishops. "It is always a blessing to have more bishops — it makes the church more accessible to people," added Barrett.

"I feel that my appointment as a bishop," said Father Allwyn D'silva, "is a recognition of my work for justice and the environment. I will continue this work of going out and caring for the marginalised and for nature; that is my motto."

8

Total strength of the Archdiocese Office