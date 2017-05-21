Mumbai to Goa Tejas train's spirits dampened by monsoon

Intended to run at 200 kmph, train may take 10-12 hrs to touch Goa due to difficult terrain



The 19-coach Tejas which will run between Mumbai and Goa

Turns out that the Tejas train, designed to run at a speed of up to 200 kmph, is not that fast after all.

The train will take 10-12 hours, which is around the same time as regular Mumbai-Goa trains during monsoon. Sources said that the difficult terrain in the rains may pose to be a hurdle.

One May 22, railways minister Suresh Prabhu will inaugurate the train, which is expected to reach CST today.

The first run will begin soon after the inauguration and is expected to build traction by June.

In other seasons, the 22119 Mumbai CST-Karmali Tejas Express will run at an average speed of 65 kmph in 8 hrs and 30 min."It is not just about the speed, but also the amenities and the quality of coaches which makes Tejas Express special," said a Central Railway official.

The trains will run as per the monsoon timetable from June 10 to October 31. Officials said that it will leave Mumbai at 5am and arrive in Goa at 3.40pm, and depart from

Goa at 7.30am and touch CST at 7.45pm.