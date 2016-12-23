Mumbai to witness drop in temperature during Christmas weekend: Met department

If you’ve been feeling a nip in the air over the past few days, that’s because the night and early morning temperature has dipped to 16 degrees Celsius. And, this chill is here to stay for a few more days, allowing Mumbaikars to enjoy a cool Christmas weekend.



The Meteorological department has confirmed the drop in the temperature in the past two days.



From a constant 17 degrees Celsius minimum temperature this winter, the past few days has seen the mercury hover at 16 degrees Celsius, forcing Mumbaikars to bring out their jackets. According to temperature reading at Col­aba station, maximum temperature recorded was 32.9 degrees Celsius and minimum was 21.0 degrees Celsius. At Santacruz, however, the maximum temperature recorded was 33.3 degrees Celsius and minimum was 16 degrees Celsius.



Director of MeT, VK Rajeev, said, “There’s no specific reason for this drop in temperature. It’s normal in Mumbai’s weather during winters, as observed earlier. We can, however, say that this cold weather will continue till the end of the weekend.”