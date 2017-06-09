Mumbai toddler rape: Medical report reveals 'no suspicious injury'

The MIDC police have received the medical report of the three-year-old who was allegedly raped by the trustee and co-founder of a school in Andheri. They will interrogate the main accused when he is back in Mumbai at the end of the month.

Sources said, "The medical report received reveals no 'suspicious external injury' on the body of the child. This is the preliminary medical report and the final report will follow soon, which will be analysed by the experts."

The cops will analyse the preliminary and the detailed final medical report, which will be received in the next 30-45 days. Meanwhile, cops interrogated the class teacher of the child, accused of not intervening while the child was being sexually assaulted, on Thursday. The teacher denied the allegations. "Three different teams of MIDC police station are working on the case. We are in the process of recording the statements of the school authorities at the moment. The statements of the child's parents will be recorded once again after we finish recording the statements of the school authorities," the sources added.

The accused is a French-born Indian national and is expected to reach Mumbai in the last week of June. He is currently in Paris, where he stayed back after a school trip for senior students.

"The trip was planned in advance and the accused had planned to stay back for a couple of weeks after the others are back in Mumbai. On his arrival here, we will interrogate him as soon as possible," said an official.