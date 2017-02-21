Mumbai top cop's dog back 4 days after he went missing



Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kale and his five-year old Labrador Sam

Sam, the five-year-old Labrador of Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kale, who went missing on Friday, December 17, outside his Thane residence, was found on Monday. After reading newspaper reports on Sam's disappearance, a boy named Suyash contacted Kale, and said that he'd taken Sam in after he saw him wandering on a road.

Kale received the call from Suyash on Monday at around 11 am. "We reached the spot near B-cabin in Naupada, Thane West and found a group of people sitting with the dog. Suyash claimed he found Sam roaming on road and so he took the dog with him. He contacted us after he saw the missing reports of Sam in newspapers and news channels," added Kale. Sam went missing on Friday morning, when he was out for a morning walk.

A case had been registered at Kopri police station by constable Gangaram Avhad, who works as an orderly at Kale's home. Ever since Sam went missing, Kale looked for him across the city outskirts and after he filed the complaint, the Kopri police too started a search operation.

"I think that the reports published in newspapers and channels made them return the dog instead of a taking any other risk," said Kale, adding, "I doubt that the three kids who took him away are the same ones who returned him. For assurance, I will contact the women who saw them while taking and accordingly we make her identified to clear the doubt, where they were the same who took him away." Kale said Sam was hungry when they met him, as he hadn't eaten anything for the last three days.