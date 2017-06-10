Mumbai traffic police has come out with 'rate card' for bribery?



Representational picture

There seems to be a synchronised system of bribe taking or 'hafta vasooli' among the personnel of at Matunga Traffic Police. Junior officers are reportedly being bullied into accepting bribes, after which it's divided with their seniors.

According to The Times of India, the process of 'hafta vasooli' has been streamlined into a rate card, which goes as follows:

- Rs 6,000 bribe from bike riders per month

- Rs 5,000 per month to be collected in drunk driving cases



Furthermore, Rs 2 lakh for the position of duty in-charge and some senior officials even demand imported liquor.

Also read - Mumbai: Now, constable alleges bribes for better posts in traffic department

The juniors, who wish to defy this harassment are often discouraged since the senior officers are confident that no action would be taken against them. Two officers namely, Hol and Nangare from the Matunga Traffic Police, were said to be the ones pressuring the juniors to accept bribes.

On the other hand, the rate card system for hafta collection is believed to be the brainchild of policeman Amaldaar Maruti Gosavi and some of his colleagues.

A probe was initiated into the matter, when some members of the junior staff, who were fed up of being bullied, approached RTO joint commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

An interesting revelation was made during investigations that there was no official named Maruti Gosavi at the Matunga Traffic Police station. But, RTO sources are of the opinion that this is merely an alias or a fake name provided to protect the identity of whistle-blowers.