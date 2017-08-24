Mumbai traffic police's latest target: Collect Rs 25 crore e-challan fines



The Mumbai Traffic Police has started a "collection drive" of sorts to recover fines worth Rs 25 crore issued via e-challans to traffic offenders starting August 16. Officials were deployed at Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) toll plaza for this purpose by the Joint Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar.

Every passing vehicle was being checked by traffic officials for pending e-challans with the aid of the MTP mobile apps, so that unpaid fines can be collected using digital modes of payment.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Rs 11 lakh fine was collected on the first day, August 16, Rs 19 lakh on August 17 and Rs 21 lakh on August 18.

In order to avoid causing traffic issues, cops checked north-bound vehicles during morning peak hours, while south-bound vehicles were checked in the evening. Traffic violators will be able to pay fines via debit/credit cards and digital payment modes like Paytm.

14 lakh e-challans were issued between November 2016 and July 2017 by the Mumbai Traffic Police. But, only half the fines were collected, which prompted the traffic department to send officials to the homes of violators, who had more than 5 e-challans issued in their names.

Traffic police sources are also planning to put naka bandis across Mumbai to check pending e-challans. They have instructed all 36 police stations to pick a major road for this purpose.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Amitesh Kumar has stated that the toll plaza collection drive is an effort by the traffic police to collect pending fines issued through e-challans. He feels that an e-challan is an efficient way to maintain traffic discipline.

